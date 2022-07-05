JULY school holidays are massive in the Central West when it comes to arts, heritage and creative activities.
We've been busy loading all the activities to our online What's On.
Find a complete list of workshops, crafternoons, performances, special museum tours, gallery activities, a lantern parade, music performances, lots of film screenings, cultural days, festivals and more at www.artsoutwest.org
DINOSAURS In The Dark will be held at the Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum on Wednesday, July 6 at 5.30pm.
Take a torchlight tour of the museum and see dinosaurs, spectacular fossils and minerals and the weird and wonderful things that glow in the dark.
Phone 6338 2860.
CELEBRATE the magic of winter at the annual 16-day Bathurst Winter Festival, which will continue until Sunday, July 17.
See stunning light shows as the buildings of Bathurst come alive with colour and sound; enjoy boutique food events with local wines and craft ales; take a spin on an outdoor ice skating rink or enjoy the carnival rides, live music and so much more.
NGUMBAAY Galang (One Belonging) is a free show being held in the forecourt of Bathurst Library.
Ngumbaay Galang (One Belonging) is a two-year portrait project commissioned by the Bathurst Local Aboriginal Lands Council to celebrate the cultural connections of the Bathurst Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community.
It will be on display until Friday, July 8.
Phone 6333 6281.
FREE craft workshops are being held at Armada Bathurst until Friday, July 15.
Kids can join in the fun these July school holidays and get creative with a different free craft activity each day.
Phone 6331 9488.
THE Dino-Store exhibition is continuing at the Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum.
So, you want a pet dinosaur? The museum's latest exhibition is a dinosaur pet shop with answers to all the important dino-pet concerns.
Phone 6338 2860.
JULY school holiday activities at Bathurst Library are now open for bookings.
These book out quickly sometimes, so be quick if you see something you love.
Some activities are free.
Phone 6333 6281.
