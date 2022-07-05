Western Advocate

Bathurst's Evan Smith wins under 20s men's javelin bronze at Oceania Athletics Championships in Mackay

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated July 5 2022 - 5:58am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST'S Evan Smith is already turning his attention towards the challenge of competing in a new age group after achieving his goal of a men's under 20s javelin podium finish at the recent NSW Athletics Championships in Mackay.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.