WE are investing billions to build world-class health facilities in the regions - and to recruit the best doctors and nurses to work in them - so people can be cared for in their communities.
But we know there will still be times people need to travel to see specialists.
And when they do, we want to ensure all they are focused on is getting better - not worrying about the cost of travel or accommodation.
That's why the Isolated Patients Travel and Accommodation Assistance scheme is so important in the bush - and why we're expanding it to include even more patients and more services.
We're almost doubling the subsidy for people who have to drive more than 100 kilometres for care, so they don't have to dread pulling in to the bowser and the hit to their hip pocket.
That's because the cost of travel should never be a barrier to getting treatment.
Last year more than 26,000 people received assistance through this crucial program - and we expect that number to almost double thanks to these changes.
That's 50,000 families whose lives we can make a little bit easier at a time they can really use our support.
As Deputy Premier, I have made regional health a top priority by appointing the state's first ever Minister for Regional Health in NSW, and I will continue to fight for better health services in the bush.
THE NSW Government will celebrate small businesses in November and make available grants of up to $5000 to eligible organisations to host targeted events and activities as part of Small Business Month.
The 2022 Small Business Month will be held in November on International Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day (United Nations), which raises awareness of the contribution small businesses make to sustainable, inclusive and resilient economic growth.
"Connect for success", the theme for the 2022 Small Business Month, reflects the desire of small businesses to network and connect with peers and experts to grow their businesses.
The number of small businesses in NSW grew 4.1 per cent to almost 800,000 in the year to June 2021 and they employ almost 1.8 million people.
As a result, NSW small businesses now employ 136,000 more people than in 2019-20.
The resilience, entrepreneurship and grit shown by our micro, small and medium-sized businesses should be recognised and celebrated.
I encourage everyone in our community to continue to support our small businesses and today reflect on the challenges and importance of our small businesses.
Applications for grants open on July 4 and will close on August 5, 2022.
