Western Advocate

We don't want you to have to dread that drive | State politics

By Member for Bathurst Paul Toole
July 6 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUPPORT: Member for Bathurst Paul Toole says applications are now open for targeted events and activities as part of Small Business Month.

WE are investing billions to build world-class health facilities in the regions - and to recruit the best doctors and nurses to work in them - so people can be cared for in their communities.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.