Bathurst residents are reminded to keep their dogs secured following an incident on Brilliant Street that resulted in a Shih Tzu receiving a puncture wound.
Police attended to reports of an altercation between two large dogs and a Shih Tzu on Sunday, July 3.
Police say they were able to capture the dogs, believed to have escaped from their yard, and take them to the pound, where the owners were contacted.
While police reported that the dogs were well behaved and appeared to be well looked after, Bathurst Regional Council and a local dog expert say the incident is a reminder to owners to take the necessary measures to keep their dogs safely secured.
Qualified dog obedience instructor Ang Dean said it's important for dogs to be secured in their yards, or on leads while walking, for their own safety but also the safety of other dogs and owners.
"Even well-trained dogs can falter and end up running out onto a road and being injured," Ms Dean said.
"But we are seeing a frightening trend, whereby dogs who have got loose from their yard, or who are being walked unleashed, have attacked, injured or killed other people's animals and, in some cases, have attacked people as well.
"The law requires dog owners to secure dogs on their own property and to walk dogs on leads, with the exception of designated off-leash areas, and this is for the wellbeing of all in our community."
Pet owners are also reminded of the importance of microchipping.
In this instance, both dogs were microchipped and contacting the owners was an easy process.
However, if pets are taken to the pound and don't have a microchip or collar displaying a contact number, it makes the process of returning them more difficult.
Council's director of environmental, planning and building services Neil Southorn urges local dog owners to be vigilant when it comes to containing their dogs and having their contact details up to date.
Infringements can be issued for failing to secure dogs appropriately.
"All dog owners are required by the Companion Animals Act to prevent their dogs from escaping their yard," he said.
"Council encourages all owners to meet their responsibilities to contain their dogs, have them microchipped and registered, and ensure that their contact details are kept up to date in the register.
"A penalty infringement notice can be issued to an owner for 'fail to prevent dog from escaping', which carries a fine of $220."
Ms Dean said it's important for dog owners to be responsible so everyone can enjoy taking their canine for a walk instead of being nervous to leave the backyard.
