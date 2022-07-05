Active Fest event at Kelso will aim to fill kids with zest

AN event that is usually held in the state's Far West will be at Kelso on Friday.
The free Active Fest, which will be held at the Kelso Community Hub, will feature a range of sport and activities as a way of encouraging children to get physical.
Advertisement
It has been brought to the Central West by the NSW Office of Sport and not-for-profit Creative Community Concepts.
IN NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
"Sport and active recreation provide many benefits to children from a physical and emotional perspective," Office of Sport chief executive Karen Jones said.
"The COVID-19 pandemic caused massive economic and social disruption, resulting in many children missing out on regular sport and recreation activities."
Active Fest features athletics, cricket and rugby league, entertainment, giveaways from Kit Bags for Kids (a charity set up to provide sports kit and equipment to children), food and refreshments for children of all ages and abilities.
The event at Kelso Community Hub will be held this Friday, July 8 from 11am to 1pm.
Creative Community Concepts general manager Kyle Myers said the not-for-profit was excited to be coming to Bathurst.
"Generally, these events are held in the Far West of NSW, so to be able to give Central West communities a taste of different sports to come and try is a really good thing," he said.
The program is funded by the NSW Government's $25 million Community Sport Rebuild and Recovery Package, which includes initiatives in areas most affected by restrictions, including south-west Sydney and regional NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.