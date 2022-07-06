A local cafe is set to stage a fundraiser on Thursday morning to support a former colleague in the midst of a huge fight against a rare form of cancer.
From 6am to 9am Thursday, Al Dente will use their regular pop-up breakfast event as an opportunity to raise funds for Bathurst teacher Jess Cole, who was recently diagnosed with an extremely rare form of cervical cancer requiring extensive treatment in Orange, Sydney and potentially overseas.
In addition, the cafe has already set up a donation box for customers to donate to Ms Cole's cause.
Prior to her career as a teacher, Ms Cole was a highly valued staff member at Al Dente, and co-owner Tammy Taylor said the cafe is committed to supporting her and her young family in the ongoing battle.
"Jess worked with us from 2008 to 2012, and she's always been really special to us. Everyone loved her when she worked here," Ms Taylor said.
"She continued to work with us casually while studying to become a teacher.
"When we heard the news, everyone was shocked and devastated for Jess, and a lot of past staff members got in contact with us to see what could be done to help her."
The contact from past staff members prompted the cafe to invite them back to work as guests on Thursday for the fundraiser.
"Everyone felt like they needed to do something, so the staff who worked with Jess have been invited back to work with us on Thursday morning," Ms Taylor said.
"They've organised themselves via a Facebook group, and many of them are taking time off work and will travel significant distances to help us out, so we're getting the old crew back together."
Ms Taylor said the fundraiser will be bolstered by a special on a popular breakfast favourite.
"We do a brekkie roll- bacon, eggs, a hash brown and sauce- that will be paired in a $15 deal with a coffee, and all proceeds will go towards Jess and her family," she said.
"If people can't come on Thursday but still want to help out, we of course have our donation box on the front counter."
Ms Taylor said the cafe is hoping to raise around $3000 for Jess' cause on Thursday.
"Jess and her family are going to be under a fair bit of financial pressure with the costs of treatment, so we hope to see a great turnout," she said.
"Thursday's a pretty busy morning for us usually, so we're aiming high."
"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave
