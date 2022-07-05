Western Advocate
Subscriber

Bathurst Giants and Orange Tigers tussle for lead across four AFL Central West junior divisions

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated July 5 2022 - 6:14am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE are plenty of strong rivalries and contests going on across Central West sport this season but perhaps the most even and well-contested one can be found in the junior divisions of AFL Central West.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.