Mayor pleased to see signs of progress on gasworks, but says it will be a long road

MAYOR Robert Taylor says an investigation into contamination at the city's former gasworks is a positive first move towards dealing with the eyesore.
He has, however, emphasised that any new life for the Russell Street site will be years off.
"It's very, very early days," he said.
The NSW Government announced last week that it will help Bathurst Regional Council assess whether there is contamination that needs cleaning up at the old Bathurst Gasworks and what, if any, structural repairs are needed.
Member for Bathurst and Deputy Premier Paul Toole said the investigations would be "the first step towards repurposing this historic industrial icon and turning it into an asset that the community can once again look on with pride".
Cr Taylor said the NSW Government would be testing the soil at the site and would then "work closely with us [Bathurst Regional Council] to see what needs to be done when the results come in".
He said a future step for council would be asking for expressions of interest for those with a vision for the site, though he said there were heritage structures that would need to be worked around.
"There is a fair bit to look at," he said.
Though gas company Jemena's lease on the site won't run out until 2028, Cr Taylor said progress could still be made in the years leading up to the end of that arrangement.
As Bathurst takes the initial steps towards deciding on a new life for its former gasworks, Tasmania's Launceston is further down the same path.
A consortium of local businessmen proposed a $35 million redevelopment of the Launceston site, in 2012, that would have included apartments, shops, a cafe, restaurant, boutique office spaces and two large office buildings.
More recently, a development application was approved in 2019 for a six-storey building on the site that would include an art gallery, café, bar and restaurant.
Launceston's Examiner newspaper reported last year that the size of the planned art gallery had been reduced and the facade of the proposed building had been altered to highlight heritage values under new plans advertised by developers.
Where Bathurst's former gasworks is on the edge of the CBD, Launceston's former gasworks is in the middle of the city, right next to the major central park.
