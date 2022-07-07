Western Advocate
Good News

Cheynoah Amone takes up Indigenous Education role at MacKillop College

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
July 7 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cheynoah Amone feels she is making a difference through her role at MacKillop College.

As a young Indigenous woman, Cheynoah Amone knows the importance of engaging students in their learning, and utilising opportunities that are available to them.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.