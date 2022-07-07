As a young Indigenous woman, Cheynoah Amone knows the importance of engaging students in their learning, and utilising opportunities that are available to them.
And she is using her own experiences to help guide other young Indigenous women throughout their secondary education.
Ms Amone has just taken up the position of support teacher for Aboriginal Education at MacKillop College, and has wasted no time working with the girls to help them get the most out of their time at the school.
A Kamilaroi woman from the Walgett/Lightning Ridge region, Ms Amone will be working with the MacKillop College leadership team and teachers to ensure they continue to develop the school's goal of enhancing and promoting reconciliation within the school community.
School principal, Steve Muller, said the ultimate goal of reconciliation is to work towards equality in life expectancy, education, employment and all the important, measurable areas of disadvantage for Indigenous people.
"Many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians experience vast differences in health, education, employment and standards of living compared to their non-Indigenous counterparts. Understanding these inequalities is the first step to reconciling the differences between us," he said.
Ms Amone said she started at the school on May 30, and is loving the new position.
The role is a transition from her previous position, which was working in hospitality.
"I've actually been in hospitality all my life," she said.
"I was working at the 1880, and its owner Tam Oates sent me some information about this job.
"She said to me 'you're a wasted talent here, you need to move in to something like this', so I applied.
"I work beside the girls, talk about what they are doing, making sure they are keeping up with class.
"If their attendance is low, I talk to them about it, or any issues they may be having.
"I'm like a friend as well. I sit with their friends; they come to me a lot, which is really good.
"It really is amazing.
"I feel like the kids are really engaging. The fact I'm a young person as well, they love it. They make jokes and stuff; it's really good."
She said it was vital that young Indigenous women had role models and support in their education.
"It's so important.
"When I was at school, we didn't have anything or anyone.
She said like many students, at times she struggled to engage in her learning, and she hopes to use her own experience to guide others and help them when they need it.
"I didn't like school, and there were times I didn't do my assignments, so I have that experience and knowledge and I can relate to the girls that don't want to do their work, and we can work through that.
"I think it's good they can relate to me and can talk about it with me and what they are going through.
"MacKillop is a great school, and I'm working with the girls to make sure they take advantage of all the opportunities the school can give them in life."
She thanked the staff, who she said had been "so welcoming".
"They have all been lovely. It's a brilliant school to be at.
"For the girls, there are so many opportunities," she said, adding some of her senior students were looking at apprenticeships and nursing, among other careers.
"There are so many pathways they can follow," she said.
