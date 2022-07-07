As Bathurst's population swells, mayor says infrastructure must keep up

BATHURST'S infrastructure must keep pace with the city's robust growth, mayor Robert Taylor says.
The results from last year's Census, which were released last week, have confirmed the city continues to attract hundreds of new residents each year.
According to the Census figures, Bathurst Regional local government area's population has grown from 38,519 in 2011 to 43,567 in 2021 - up 13.11 per cent over the 10 years.
The results also show that the proportion of renter households in the 2795 postcode where rent payments were greater than 30 per cent of household income was 29.9 per cent in 2021 - well up on the 11.3 per cent for the same category in 2016.
Cr Taylor said it was good to see that people continued to want to move to Bathurst, "but we do have to keep up with the demand".
He said the city's water, sewerage and roads needed to be ready for the needs of a growing population and that was one of the city's big challenges.
He said Bathurst also needed more affordable housing.
Cr Taylor's Team Back Bathurst ticket campaigned for last year's local government election on a platform that included getting on with major projects in the city, including water security, getting another river crossing built which runs off Rankin Street, and planning for a heavy vehicle bypass around town.
On the bypass, Bathurst Regional Council resolved in April to apply to Infrastructure Australia for a Bathurst bypass to be "a new national priority list item".
There is also a $100,000 allocation in the Bathurst Regional Council 2022-23 budget for a Bathurst bypass study.
