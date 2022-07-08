Western Advocate
Our Places

Bathurst Lapidary and Collectors Club stage school holiday workshops

Sam Bolt
By Sam Bolt
July 8 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There were plenty of upcoming 'rock stars' on show in Eglinton early this week, but they weren't the kind strapping on guitars and playing a power chord.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Bolt

Sam Bolt

Writer/Journalist at Western Advocate

"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.