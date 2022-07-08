There were plenty of upcoming 'rock stars' on show in Eglinton early this week, but they weren't the kind strapping on guitars and playing a power chord.
Rather, they were there to smooth and polish a large assortment of stones as part of the Bathurst Lapidary and Collectors Club's regular school holiday workshops.
Advertisement
Held over Monday and Tuesday this week, a small, but dedicated group of school-aged children attended the club's Eglinton premises to try their hands at smoothing and polishing stones to create their very own pendants.
A second workshop will be held on Thursday and Friday next week, with both booking out well in advance.
Workshop co-ordinator Paul Martensz said the activity is a great way to keep children busy throughout the school holidays.
"We run these workshops each school holidays and the kids have a built-in fascination for rocks," Mr Martensz said.
"They collect rocks from a very young age, just like dinosaur toys, and some of them get hooked into the activity to the extent that parents look for other opportunities for them to bolster their collection."
Mr Martensz said the attraction to the workshops isn't limited to Bathurst children.
"We attract participants from all over," he said.
"In the past, we've had people from as far as Meadow Flat and Lithgow, and some of the club's members come from as far away as Clarence, near the Zig Zag Railway."
Mr Martensz said participants work with a vast variety of rocks.
"We start off with obsidian, a volcanic glass, then participants graduate to other materials, such as limestone, marble, opalised and petrified wood," he said.
"At this week's workshops, we had some rhodonite from Tamworth for the kids to work on, which has a deep pink finish."
Mr Martensz said the club meets every Wednesday, with around 20 people regularly in attendance.
"As well as lapidary, club members also participate in other crafts, such as wire wrapping and chain mail," he said.
Advertisement
With the next round of lapidary workshops scheduled for October, Mr Martensz said it's essential to book in early to avoid disappointment.
"These workshops fill up quickly, so it's essential to enquire as soon as possible," he said.
For more information, visit the Bathurst Lapidary and Collectors Club Facebook page.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave
"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.