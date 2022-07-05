WITH the weather the way it has been, there is not much to write about this week.
Social games were played last Wednesday; no games played on Saturday or this Tuesday for the women's club members.
Wednesday social bowls, June 29
THE last game of the financial year saw five rinks in use.
Game one, rink 15: Pat Duff and Arch Ledger played Jim Grives and John McDonagh for a 21-11 result.
Reports from the rink tell of Arch Ledger having a wonderful game. He and Pat were well away, with the score at 12-7 after the 12th end.
They cleaned up the majority of ends thereafter, winning six ends to three and nine shots to four.
Game two, rink 16: Alby Homer and Nev Townsend (Them, RHS) scored convincingly over Denis Oxley and Ian Cunningham (Us, LHS) with the score of 28-17.
Alby and Nev were leading 6-2 after the fifth end, then had a strong run of seven ends, adding 16 to their score.
Denis and Ian did better in the last nine ends, adding 15 while conceding four.
Game three, rink 17: Jack Smith and Paul Rodenhuis did well to defeat Norm Hayes and Bruce Rich.
It was quite close throughout; the score at the 13th end was 10-9 to Jack and Paul.
They only conceded a four in the closing stages to end up winners on 16-13. Cold got the better of them all and ended the game after 18 ends.
Game four, rink 18: Susie Simmons and Joe Young romped home from Ray Noonan and Ian Shaw with a 27-6 scoreline.
Susie and Joe had 11 shots on the board after the first six ends.
After 12, they had the score at 22-2. It was fairly even with singles to either side to the final, 21st end.
Game five, rink 19: A triples game between Kevin and Marg Miller with James Nau resulted in a 14-all draw against Barry and Annette McPherson with John Martin.
As the score indicates, it was up and down with both sides in the ascendant during the game but level at the 18th end.
BATHURST CITY WOMEN'S BOWLING CLUB
CONDITIONS were not conducive to play on Tuesday.
