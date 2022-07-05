A GRAND opening before grand action - that will be the order of the day for the Eglinton Tennis Club this Saturday.
New South Wales Deputy Premier Mr. Paul Toole will officially open the Eglinton Tennis Club's new clubhouse this Saturday, commencing at 11.30am.
It has been a long time coming for the Eglinton players and the committee, with players past and present, their families and friends set to attend the grand opening.
Club president Kurt Booth and his committee are over the moon that the day for the official opening has finally come.
"It's going to turn heads with huge day expected. For me it will also be a great honour for Mr Toole and Bathurst Mayor Robert 'Stumpy' Taylor to be officially opening our new clubhouse," Booth said.
"It is going to be a special day for all the players to show their gratitude to Mr Toole for his tireless work in getting the ball rolling for a grant to have our new clubhouse built."
Morning tea will be served around 11.30am with Mr. Toole doing a meet and greet with the players and their families around noon.
From 12.15pm various Eglinton club representatives will deliver speeches, with a special plaque unveiling by Mr. Toole to take place around 1pm.
Mr. Toole will then make a special speech to the players and their families.
Following the grand opening will be grand tennis.
It starts with an exhibition match involving the Eglinton Tennis Academy's up and and coming juniors.
Then at around 1.30pm club's players will take to the court for social tennis.
Head coach at the Eglinton complex, Rod Schumacher, believes opening day will be the highlight of the year.
"There is a lot of work in organising such an event like this," he said.
"The committee has worked extremely hard in bringing it all together. So a huge thank you to everyone. You know who you are."
John 'slugger' Bullock believes the opening will bring everyone together for a fabulous day.
"In the famous movie Field of Dreams, the great one liner was, 'If you build it they will come'. Well they are coming to Eglinton in what will be a Cinderella event," Bullock said.
"I suppose you could say we do play Cinderella tennis, sometimes we don't make it to the ball."
- Good hitting.
