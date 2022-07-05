Western Advocate

Tennis talk: Opening of Eglinton's new clubhouse will be a grand day

By John Bullock
July 5 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUPER SATURDAY: Kurt Booth, John 'slugger' Bullock, Rob Mack and Andrew Tree are looking forward to the official opening of the new Eglinton Tennis Club clubhouse this Saturday. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

A GRAND opening before grand action - that will be the order of the day for the Eglinton Tennis Club this Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.