LAUGHTER and cheers of delight - that was the sound track for the inaugural Central West Premier League Hockey holiday camp.
Staged at Bathurst's Cooke Hockey Complex from Monday to Wednesday, the camp saw children from across the region take part of a series of fun hockey drills.
They dribbled, they tackled, they scored goals and they did it with big smiles on their faces.
It is exactly what Central West Premier League Hockey president Nicole Riley wanted to see. It's a step towards seeing more juniors become regular players
"This is the first one and we're hoping now that we've got the ball rolling, we can help other associations host camps in their own way. Moving forward, we are hoping associations will take this on," she said.
"We did it as an initiative for Premier League because we could see numbers dwindling into our ranks, so for us to get kids playing now, hopefully we will have stronger numbers coming through in the future."
On Monday 65 children attended the camp, but on Tuesday that swelled to 88 after a number of regulars who had been at an under 11s tournament at Tamworth joined in too.
There were strong numbers again on Wednesday.
"We have got a group of five that have come over from Molong, we have a couple from Lithgow and Orange and Oberon. A majority are from Bathurst, but it's good to see others sprinkled in," Riley said.
While a number of those who attended had previous hockey experience, a vast majority were newcomers to the sport.
Those children were provided with a stick, ball and shinpads, which they then took home with them.
"I'm so surprised how many new kids we have, the amount of kids out there who haven't played before that won't come off when we have breaks," Riley said.
"They'll have something quick to eat but then they're straight back out there having a hit. So that's been amazing.
"If you've got a backyard you can go and kick a footy or play soccer, but you can't do that with hockey, so we're hoping now they have sticks and balls they can go out into their yards and have a hit.
"That's what we're hoping for fingers and toes, these guys will be the next generation of hockey players. Team sports are the best sports for kids to start building relationships with each other too."
The camp saw Bec O'Connor, Bec Clayton and Di Daymond design and organise drills, with players from Bathurst's Premier League Hockey sides working with small groups across the turf.
Despite the cold and wind, the enjoyment factor was high.
"There was a little boy out here who's Mum plays hockey and we asked him on Monday, 'What sport do you play mate?'," Riley said.
"He said 'I play footy, but I hope to play hockey next year.' I told him that was pretty cool and he was pretty good at it and he said 'Yeah, Henry just asked me to do a toma [tomahawk] and I did it and it went in the goal'."
That's the kind of skill which could be on show in the Central West competition in the future.
