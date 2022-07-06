SHE'S endured COVID-19 cancellations, wash-outs and wearing a moon boot, but after serving her up a load of faults the tennis gods have now delivered Maddison Honeyman some ace news.
This week the talented Bathurst teenager was informed she has gained selection in the New South Wales under 14s National Indigenous team which will play in Darwin this August.
It is an opportunity Honeyman is delighted to have.
"It's a bit overwhelming to be honest, I've played at state before but never nationals," she said.
"It's very special."
While Honeyman regularly plays at the Eglinton Tennis Centre, her selection in the NSW team follows on from competing at the Indigenous State Carnival at Homebush in June.
"I played at an Indigenous tennis carnival and that was looking at cultural things, we did a bit of matchplay too," she said.
"Then we just had to wait and see if I made it or not."
Make it she did and that was not the only good news for the 14-year-old.
Honeyman was also informed that her Universal Tennis Ranking (UTR) places her seventh in Australia for Indigenous players.
The UTR is determined by head-to-head match results, giving players a score out of 16 which reflects their skill.
She was shocked by the news.
"My universal tennis ranking, I didn't actually think it was that good because it's only like 3.7," Honeyman said.
"So yeah, I didn't think it was that good. That was a suprise."
Both her selection in the four-member team to play in Darwin and her standing amongst Australian Indigenous talents is a good change in fortune for Honeyman.
Though her efforts this year include mixed singles success at the Bluewall Davis Cup Match Play at Penrith in March - she dropped just five games across three matches - she's endured some bad luck.
"I've got Western [school] trials in a few weeks, but I'm recovering from an injury. I had my foot in a moon boot a few weeks ago, I actually tore two of my ligaments playing," she said.
"I did do the state team earlier in the year, we got through the first day but then it got washed-out the second day, that was in Gosford.
"I got a few matches in that, but not a lot."
Honeyman is not exactly sure what her schedule of matches will be come August, but she is nonetheless excited to play in Darwin and represent her state.
"I get to play against every other state in Australia, I'm very excited," she said.
"I've never been to Darwin, I've been to New Zealand to play tennis but never Darwin.
"I'll be training very hard and try do to a few tournaments between now and then."
