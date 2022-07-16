After a well received tribute show honouring the legacy of Bob Dylan on his 80th birthday last year, the same group of Dylan aficionados will reconvene at The Victoria Bathurst this month to perform one of the musician's classic albums in full.
'The Tombstone Blues Band' will perform Dylan's legendary 1965 record Highway 61 Revisited, an album that saw the proud Minnesotan go completely electric for the first time after his early acoustic folk releases.
The band comprises of local musicians Bill Browne, Kris Schubert, Chloe and Jason Roweth, Roger Hargraves, Jason Neville, Mark Adams and Jim Driscoll.
Out of Dylan's records, Mr Roweth said Highway 61 Revisited is the one he's always wanted to bring to life on stage.
"It's a really big record for me, being such a Dylan tragic, and it's one of those collections of music where you see the creative process evolving like a lightning storm," he said.
"Not only was this the first Dylan record I ever heard, but it inspired me to capture that 'lightning in a bottle' regarding my own original music."
Highway 61 Revisited features some of Dylan's best known classics, such as 'Like a Rolling Stone' and the title track, as well as 'Tombstone Blues' [the inspiration for the group's name], 'Ballad of a Thin Man' and the 11-minute closer, 'Desolation Row'.
Mr Roweth said the record captures Dylan in the midst of his most prolific songwriting era, with Highway 61 Revisited being his sixth record in four years.
"It's a miracle Dylan survived the 1960s considering how hard he pushed himself to release music and tour throughout the decade," he said.
"While it's incredibly hard to single out Dylan's greatest record, as all of them are largely different, if I had to put a blast of his music at the top, Highway 61 Revisited would be it."
With the same band from last year reassembling for the event, Mr Roweth said the groups hopes to build upon the previous show with a renewed Dylan experience.
"Not only are we getting two nights to explore the material, but we're building on something that was really special last time," he said.
"The dates we have for these shows [July 21 and 22] puts it roughly around the anniversary of Dylan's infamous 1965 show at the Newport Folk Festival, where he received as many 'boos' as cheers for his 'electric' set, so we hope no one 'swings the axe' like Pete Seeger allegedly did."
Highway 61 Revisited will be performed by The Tombstone Blues Band on July 21 and 22 at The Victoria Bathurst, with doors opening at 6pm for both shows.
Tickets cost $25 and are available from the Facebook event page.
"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave
