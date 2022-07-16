Western Advocate
What's on

Central West musician to perform Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisited in full

Sam Bolt
By Sam Bolt
July 16 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'The Tombstone Blues Band' performing a Bob Dylan tribute show at The Victoria Bathurst last year. Picture: Sam Bolt

After a well received tribute show honouring the legacy of Bob Dylan on his 80th birthday last year, the same group of Dylan aficionados will reconvene at The Victoria Bathurst this month to perform one of the musician's classic albums in full.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Bolt

Sam Bolt

Writer/Journalist at Western Advocate

"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.