COUNTRY kids are eager to take the opportunities to learn when they are presented to them, according to a soccer skills instructor who is in Bathurst this week.
Benjamin Monteleone, a technical instructor with the global program Coerver Coaching, is in Bathurst for the third year running.
"I put my name down for this one [the Bathurst skills camp] every year," he said.
Mr Monteleone, who has passed on skills to players in the city and country over the years, was taking a group of youngsters through their paces at Eglinton's Cubis Park on Wednesday.
"The skill level is there," he said of the kids from the bush he has worked with over the years.
"What I like about the country kids is they really absorb the opportunity to learn. They are really like sponges.
"There's a determination as well."
He said having Coerver Coaching come to town was an opportunity for local players to be part of a global program "rather than having to travel for hours into Sydney".
He said Coerver has got programs in 53 countries - Mr Monteleone has travelled to Japan, Italy, Spain and England over the years - and the skills being taught at Eglinton on Wednesday were the same sort of skills that Coerver works on with some of the world's biggest clubs.
Though it's the Socceroos' qualification for the 2022 World Cup that has been in the news recently, Mr Monteleone said the "really big opportunity" for the sport in the next 18 months would be Australia hosting the Women's World Cup.
"I don't think anybody understands how big that's going to be," he said.
"It's going to be absolutely massive. And what an opportunity for female sport in general as well, not just football.
"We have run female-only programs for 22 years, so we were ahead of the curve of female participation in the sport."
He said Cowra's Ellie Carpenter was an example of a player from the region who had gone on to the biggest stages.
