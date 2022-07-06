While the weather tried to cruel proceedings, the opening day of the Bathurst Winter Festival showed rain could prove no dampener in launching the annual event in style.
Market stalls were littered throughout Kings Parade, people trickled in to ride the Ferris wheel, carousel and giant slide and and excited crowds slid into fluro orange skates to take to the ice rink at the foot of the Bathurst Court House.
Advertisement
This weekend will be another big one for the festival, with Brew & Bite being held over two days on Friday and Saturday.
READ MORE:
Rug up and come out to enjoy fantastic food, thrilling live entertainment and music and twilight markets, plus go ice skating, go for a spin on the show rides, see colourful after-dark illuminations and much more.
There will be mulled wine, spiced cider, local gin and great ales.
Bring or buy your reusable festival cup and match your drop to your favourite bite to eat.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.