Western Advocate
What's on

Have you been snapped at the Bathurst Winter Festival?

Updated July 6 2022 - 5:34am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While the weather tried to cruel proceedings, the opening day of the Bathurst Winter Festival showed rain could prove no dampener in launching the annual event in style.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.