A host of the region's creative minds have contributed to a new illumination on show in Ribbon Gang Lane as part of the Bathurst Winter Festival.
Led by Ribbon Gang Advertising Agency creative director Henry Simmons, around eight creatives contributed to the 'Creative Minds' work at Ribbon Gang Lane, mixing portraiture with the ideas, hopes and dreams of participants.
Mr Simmons said the project came together through a number of free workshops in the lead-up to the festival, where participants learnt about digital projection, digital art making and artistic collaboration.
"ESEM Projects, who organise the illuminations for the festival, generally like to bring community input into the design process, which has proven difficult in recent times due to COVID," he said.
"When I was commissioned to run these workshops, it turned out all of those who expressed interest in taking part were women and girls, so it became a project highlighting the creativity and aspirations of regional women."
The participants included Jessica Cannon, Lizbeth Batten, Kaylee Bateman, Myf Fox-Allan, Bella Morris and Charlie Morris, all aged between nine and 14, as well as Isabel Fox and Zoe Rodwell.
Charlie said the process behind making the projections was a lot of fun.
"At first I thought I wouldn't be able to do it, but then it was pretty easy," she said.
"I ended up doing it all on a iPad, all by myself. I have wanted to learn how to edit videos for ages and now I can make heaps."
Mr Simmons said some of the skills each participant picked up included basic projection mapping, video editing and animation.
"In the past, it has been a bit of a struggle to teach young people how to edit video, but with the way technology has gone with smart phones and TikTok, these Generation Z kids have become very adept at editing video on their phones," he said.
"Within two days, most of them had created their components for the work, which was to create a one-minute video to be projected inside their mind representing their thoughts."
"The girls showed plenty of enthusiasm towards the project, and ESEM Projects were really impressed by the work of these young women."
Mr Simmons said it's hoped the group of girls will be welcomed back to contribute to works for future festivals, as they've all got a few years of school to go.
"We're hoping to create a more challenging concept each year to improve their skills as digital creators," he said.
"None of them are even in Year 10 yet, so it's exciting to see how their skills will develop."
