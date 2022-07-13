SOCIAL inclusion is a phrase we often hear, but what does it actually mean?
Karin Florie, CEO of Bathurst Seymour Centre, reminds us that social inclusion is about ensuring that all people have opportunities to enjoy life and do well in society.
It is about making sure everyone is included in our community, regardless of age, cultural background and ethnicity, sex, gender identity and sexual orientation, religious beliefs, education and life experiences.
Research shows that social inclusion is an important factor in our health.
The sense of belonging, being accepted for who we are, having valued roles in the community and actively participating through activities, friends and social relationships can improve our resilience and physical and mental health.
Bathurst Seymour Centre supports older people, people living with disability and their carers to live as independently as they can.
Maintaining independence is different for each person and the centre offers a range of support programs and services that support wellbeing and are adapted to each person and their situation.
Ms Florie says that the staff of Bathurst Seymour Centre take great pride in contributing to community, supporting access to equal opportunities and supporting individuals to live happier, more balanced and fulfilled lives.
Services and programs offered at the centre include group and individual social support, community participation, community care calls, flexible respite, centre-based respite, meals and transport.
Please call Bathurst Seymour Centre on 6332 1449 if you would like any further information on our services and programs.
