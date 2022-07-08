Western Advocate

The impacts of coal-burning are in the air apparent | Eco News

By Bernadette Mullaney
July 8 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eco News | The impacts of coal-burning are in the air apparent

OUR air quality is crucial. Recall the bushfires, when we needed to close up our homes to exclude as much smoke as we could.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.