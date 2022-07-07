THEY'VE powered in Parkes, they motored at Moorebank now the Bathurst 1 under 13 girls side is ready to shine at state.
This Friday, Saturday and Sunday the Matt Banning coached Bathurst 1 side will be competing in division one of the Hockey NSW Under 13 Girls Field State Championships.
They will get to do so on their home turf too, with Bathurst hosting 34 teams from across the state.
"We had our last training session on Tuesday night and last year was impacted by COVID, so they're all pretty keen to get out there," Banning said.
"They are looking forward to not only not having to travel - last year they went to Grafton - which means they can go home between games and have a nice warm shower, but having a few more spectators and family supporters to come down."
As Banning indicated, last year the state championships ran with a modified format. Sydney teams were in lockdown, so only regional sides competed at Grafton.
But the 2022 edition is back to normal, with Bathurst 1 one of 12 teams in division one. They've been placed in a pool alongside Goulburn, Grafton, Newcastle, North West Sydney and Sydney South.
From the Bathurst side that played in Grafton last year, three are in Banning's squad for this weekend - centre half Zoe Banning, goalkeeper Grace Yeo and attacking midfielder Annabelle Webb.
The squad also includes a number of players from the Bathurst under 11s side which went undefeated in the Kim Small Shield at Tamworth last weekend.
While Banning laughs that having two Rubys, two Zoes and two Chloes in his squad makes things interesting, he's more than happy with the talent at his disposal.
"A fair few girls had success up at Tamworth last weekend, I've got about half a dozen of those girls in the 13s team as well. They all had a big smile on their face at training, they're pretty happy with how they went at Tamworth and it was pretty good preparation for those girls," he said.
"It's a bit quicker in 13s, the girls are a bit bigger and a bit stronger, but all the girls in my team are there because they're amongst the best under 13s in Bathurst. They're all good kids.
"They've got basic skills, things like stick on the ball and not getting eliminated in the tackle and if you do get beat in a tackle, make sure you back up and help your team-mates and try and break play down again."
Banning's 13s have already competed at two tournaments together, playing four games at Parkes and five at Moorebank.
Across those nine games they've had five wins, two draws and two losses.
It's a handy record and while the coach knows the competition Bathurst will face at the state titles will be tougher, Banning says he will be satisfied as long as his players learn and have fun.
"If you're in division one you probably know how to hold a hockey stick and make tackles and score goals, so each game will be tough for the girls, so I'm sure they'll be up for it," he said.
"At this age it's still all about enjoying their hockey, for most of them it's their first taste of state championships and if you're not winning you're learning.
"The girls have some learning to do over the weekend, but the main thing is they improve every game and enjoy themselves."
There will also be a Bathurst 2 side in action at the state titles, coached by Emma White and Sarah White.
They will play in division three and have been placed in the same pool as Nepean, Newcastle 2, Central Coast 2, Lithgow and Hockey New England 2.
"I think they're a little bit newer to hockey and still working on their game, but they're all enjoying their hockey," Banning said.
"We did play against each other in the Western Conference Carnival up at Parkes, we had a narrow 1-0 win after the buzzer, so they're pretty competitive."
Bathurst 1 will play its first game at 8.30am on Friday against Sydney South, while Bathurst 2 opens its tournament at 1pm against Hockey New England.
