DAVID "Duck" Wilson is one of 2MCE's newest volunteers, presenting Community Drive, Talking Newspaper and Evening Music.
Duck is a third-year communication student at Charles Sturt University and thinks radio is an overlooked art form.
"Radio is a really powerful medium. You can take it with you, and you don't always need to be looking at it. You can do so much with sound."
Duck is a huge fan of The Beatles, but has a rule when preparing his playlist for Evening Music, broadcast Wednesdays at 6pm.
"I have a rule of one Beatles song per show. Sometimes two, but the second one is a playout at the end of the show. If I didn't have that rule, being the Beatles fan that I am, there would be two hours of The Beatles."
Duck's favourite Beatles song is from the album Abbey Road - Octopus's Garden.
"It might come across as a bit of an oddity, but I just find it really nice. Ringo sings it and he is my favourite Beatle because he narrated Thomas The Tank Engine, my favourite childhood TV show."
Duck encourages others to try their hand at broadcasting.
"If you want to get involved in radio then 2MCE is the best place to do it. It has been the most fun I've ever had!"
2MCE was proud to celebrate NAIDOC Week by featuring Indigenous music across our program guide.
We regularly play music from contemporary Indigenous artists including Alice Skye, Baker Boy, Budjerah, Emily Wurramara, G L V E S, and Mi-kaisha.
You'll also hear new artists on 2MCE from initiatives like First Sounds, a project from the Community Broadcasting Association of Australia and First Nations Media Australia that aims to support the Indigenous music industry.
Indigenous programming on 2MCE includes Jam Pakt with Jonzy at 7pm on Monday. This weekly show from the Community Radio Network is packed with great music, guests and yarns.
At 9pm on Friday, Deadly Beats from Radio Adelaide showcases the very best Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists in the urban music genre.
