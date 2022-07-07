THERE may be a gulf between them on the Westfund Ferguson Cup ladder but Bathurst Bulldogs coach Jordan Bull believes any meeting with Orange Emus at Endeavour Oval is going to provide a great test.
As the Bulldogs look to keep pace with competition leaders Dubbo Kangaroos they'll be chasing maximum points from the journey west, though the Emus team they're facing aren't short on motivation either.
Advertisement
Emus are caught in a close battle for the valuable third spot on the table. Themselves, Orange City and Forbes Platypi all have a two-win and six-loss record this season.
Bulldogs will still be red hot favourites but Bull said there's plenty to look out for among an enthusiastic Emus team trying to get off the bottom of the table.
"Emus are always tough, especially in the forwards, so it should be a good game for the girls. We're looking forward to it," he said.
"They're always very physical, which is good, and they're strong through the pack. There's always a good tussle there. Our girls will definitely need to be on their game."
Using last round's victory over Orange City as a yardstick for measuring where the Bulldogs are at is a dicey proposition, to say the least.
The 42-0 victory over the Lions was a 12-against-12 affair, due to player shortages, and the match was played in slow, boggy conditions which sapped plenty of spark from the Bulldogs attack.
However, the fact that the Bulldogs were still able to put away eight tries in such conditions showed Bull that his team's creativity and ability to spread the ball can come to the fore in any situation.
"Those were terrible conditions. It was miserable and wet and a bit of a slogfest. It was great to be able to still put some points on in those conditions," he said.
"We only played with 12 so it gave more space for our quicker girls out wide, which always helps, but in those conditions it was always good to put a few points on.
"We got most of those points early and then went off our game for a little bit but we finished the first half off strongly, which was a positive.
"It doesn't matter how many players are out there. You need to do the hard work up the middle to earn the right to go wide, and that's what we need to focus on."
Bulldogs won't be back to full strength for this game but they'll hopefully be at their best for the following meeting with competition leaders Dubbo Kangaroos.
"We have a couple of players out but we'll still be going up there with a strong side," Bull said.
"We've got Dubbo in the following game so it will be good to put in a strong performance as preparation for that game. They've been the form side this season so the girls are really looking forward to that one."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.