WHEN Bathurst Bulldogs last won all its regular Blowes Cup season games against Orange Emus Justin Mobbs was still in colts, but he still appreciates just how hard and special that is.
This Saturday, if Bulldogs beat Emus, it will be the first time since 2010 they've made a sweep of the round games.
Advertisement
That season they beat them 40-3 in Bathurst and 28-17 at Endeavour Oval.
"I would've thought it was longer than that since we did it," Mobbs said.
"To do that again would be nice."
This season Bulldogs hold a 2-0 edge in the head-to-head.
The most recent success was a 26-20 victory at Ashwood Park, that win coming after Bulldogs beat Emus 35-31 in the season opener at Endeavour Oval.
It marked the first time since June 19, 2010, that the Bathurst first XV had won on Emus' turf.
Back then now co-coach Chris Plunkett formed part of Bulldogs' pack and he was amongst the try scorers in a match which saw Bathurst prevail 28-17 over Emus.
Even in 2019 when Bulldogs were declared Blowes Cup premiers, they didn't quite manage a clean sweep against Emus.
Bathurst won four games against Emus at Ashwood Park that season - two in the regular rounds (21-5 and 20-17), the major semi-final (23-21) and the grand final (27-24) - but the Orange side prevailed 26-24 when the fierce rivals clashed at Endeavour.
So what is it about Emus that makes them so hard to beat?
"They're just a quality outfit I think, they're well-drilled across the park and play a really smothering style of footy and I guess over the years we haven't always dealt well with that," Mobbs said.
"They've been successful for a long time and that success builds pressure on the clubs playing them as well."
On a personal level the talented Bulldogs lock loves the rivalry with Emus as he feels it motivates him to produce his best rugby.
"Look I love playing against Emus, it's not out of any place of hatred from me, it's about that during a lot of the time I've been in first grade they've been the benchmark and you've got to step up in those games and take it to them and take that mantle from them," Mobbs said.
"To add to that having socialised with quite a few of the Emus boys, they are all good blokes and a lot of them I call mates.
"There's a lot of respect off the field and that contributes to the kind of games we play on the field - when it's hard and fair and everyone's having a crack but there's no bad blood."
Advertisement
Though the first sweep of round games against Emus since 2010 would be a nice box for Bulldogs to tick, for them Saturday's clash carries a bigger motivation.
Currently 10 points separate the rivals on the ladder and should second-place Bulldogs beat Emus once more, it would go a long way to giving them a home semi-final.
"It will be an incredibly tough game I'm sure and we'll have to work hard if we want to get the win, but it is a vital one for us I think," Mobbs said.
Advertisement
"We're currently 10 points clear of Emus in third, so to put them to bed this weekend would really I guess set us up for a top two finish and go a long way to our ultimate goal for the regular season at the moment of winning that minor premiership."
Mobbs said at this stage Phil Tonkin will be the man given the five-eighth job this Saturday in the absence of the injured Brad Glasson.
"It's a luxury to have such an experienced campaigner to come in when arguably you lose your best player," he said.
Saturday's match at Endeavour Oval kicks off at 3.15pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.