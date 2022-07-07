Western Advocate
Subscriber

Bathurst Bulldogs aim for first Blowes Cup sweep over Orange Emus since 2010

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated July 7 2022 - 6:49am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EAGER TO RIP IN: Bulldogs lock Justin Mobbs always enjoys testing himself against Orange Emus and a test is exactly what he expects at Endeavour Oval this Saturday.

WHEN Bathurst Bulldogs last won all its regular Blowes Cup season games against Orange Emus Justin Mobbs was still in colts, but he still appreciates just how hard and special that is.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.