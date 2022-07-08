The Bathurst Winter Festival is an ideal opportunity each year for local producers to promote their brand in front of an expanded audience and after two years of COVID disruption, producers are enjoying a welcome return to normal.
Renzagila Wines is one of the many local producers taking advantage of the added visitor attention to Bathurst as not only a stallholder at the festival's marquee Saturday events, but also select attractions with CBD businesses.
Sam Renzaglia, who helps run the winery alongside his parents, Mark and Sandy, said the Winter Festival is one of their busiest periods for business.
"Since the festival's inception, the weekends during the event have been consistently among our busier periods each year," Mr Renzaglia said.
"It's been great to feel a sense of pride in the community brought about through the festival, and it's nice to share the spotlight on local producers with fellow enterprises."
"Moving forward, we're starting to think about we can do for the festival. Our mulled wine has proven popular in the past, but now it's imperative for producers to adopt a multifaceted approach to events over the two weeks."
Throughout the duration of the festival, the winery has partnered with local restaurant Vine and Tap for a special consisting of a bowl of ragu with a bottle of di Renzo cabernet.
Mr Renzaglia said the winery also has a special event planned with new business Whiskey and Wags this Sunday.
"We'll be running a vertical chardonnay tasting at Whiskey and Wags, and it's an event we've been wanting to run for a long time," he said.
"We've been making chardonnay since 2002, and it's rare we get an opportunity to put wines of different vintages next to each other in order to understand how the conditions and treatment of each wine manifests over time.
"There will be a host of chardonnay we've produced over the years, such as Dog's Day, Bella Luna, Mount Panorama and di Renzo."
Mr Renzaglia will also be present at the Bathurst Regional Art Gallery [BRAG] next Tuesday for the latest 'The Art of Wine' event, with featured exhibitor Luke Sciberras having a hand in the design of the di Renzo wine labels.
"It'll be nice to discuss the wine labels and how they link to Luke's Side of the Sky exhibition currently on display at BRAG," he said.
"There'll be a couple of new reds: a shiraz and a cabernet: on show, as well as a discussion of how the wine and labels came about, with Luke and local graphic designer Alex Robinson playing a big role in the design of each label."
Mr Renzaglia said the winery is also ready to go for this weekend's Brew and Bite event at the festival, which will take place from 4pm to 9pm on Friday and 12pm to 9pm on Saturday.
"We sold around 40 litres of mulled wine last weekend, and have another 80 litres ready to go for this weekend, so we're expecting another good weekend for business," he said.
For more information on the winery's events, visit the Renzaglia Wines Facebook page.
