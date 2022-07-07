Western Advocate
Hockey players learn new skills at Central West Premier League Hockey holiday camp

Updated July 7 2022 - 5:39am, first published 5:30am
The city hosted the inaugural Central West Premier League Hockey holiday camp, this week with kids of all ages taking the chance to learn new skills.

