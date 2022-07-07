The city hosted the inaugural Central West Premier League Hockey holiday camp, this week with kids of all ages taking the chance to learn new skills.
Staged at Bathurst's Cooke Hockey Complex from Monday to Wednesday, the camp saw children from across the region take part of a series of fun hockey drills.
Central West Premier League Hockey president Nicole Riley said the event was a step towards seeing more juniors become regular players.
"This is the first one and we're hoping now that we've got the ball rolling, we can help other associations host camps in their own way. Moving forward, we are hoping associations will take this on," she said.
