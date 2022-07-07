MOMENTUM can be a powerful thing, but will there be enough of it for CSU to make it two wins in a row for the first time this New Holland Cup season when they travel to face Mudgee Wombats?
CSU picked up just their second win of the season when they muscled past Narromine Gorillas 14-5 in a slow and brutal contest in dreary conditions last Saturday, while the Wombats dropped just their second match of the year when they were stunned 34-0 by a resurgent Parkes Boars outfit.
There's still work for CSU to do but there was enough in the side's gritty win over the Gorillas for flanker Lachlan Melville to feel confident about the direction his side is heading.
"It's definitely one on the calendar that we were always looking forward to. Parkes had picked up a couple of good players and have a few back from injury so they surprised Mudgee a bit there last week. I'd expect Mudgee to be keen to try and hit back," he said.
"We're going to have to put up a pretty big fight so we're looking forward to the challenge. We know that the set piece is their strength so we've been working on that at training and we're looking to negate that.
"We've had a good scrum over the last few weeks, and we'll look to stop them from getting their go-forward ball, which is their really big thing."
Last week neither CSU or Narromine had the opportunity to utilise their pace in the wet conditions but that's expected to change for the university side this time around.
With clear and cool conditions predicted at Glen Willow Stadium Melville is hopeful the team can incorporate a little more width into their game plan.
"Their backline is very big but a little slower. We've got quick backs to utilise. We've been focusing on chopping low and using quick hands to work it wide," he said.
"Our strongest part of our game is our counter-attack, and that's something we've kept working on. We've been working hard at training so hopefully we'll put in a good effort for this one."
CSU ended a seven match losing streak with last Saturday's effort.
It was an encouraging moment for a club who have struggled with their team consistency week-to-week but Melville hopes the worst of those issues will be behind them over the coming months.
"I think we need to take another step. It's great to get a win, especially away, but we need to build on it. We need to build in this last round towards finals, and this is where we can do the most damage," he said.
"We've got a solid team. It's been chopped and changed around for probably half the season but we've now got a solid core who have been training week in and week out. It's been building up to this point and this is the time to switch it on.
"We've had a couple of tough, close losses where if one little thing changes it could go our way, but it's easy to dwell on that and then have that continue throughout the season. Having those matches has made us stronger ... and we're starting to click now."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
