ST Pat's are expected a fired up Parkes United side to await them when they travel for this Saturday's men's Central West Premier League Hockey fixture.
The Saints have marked themselves as the team to beat over the past fortnight of the competition, gaining revenge over the Lithgow Storm (3-1) before smashing Wanderers (6-0) to go to the top of the table.
Now they go to a venue where they scraped home for a 2-1 success back in round one, and the Saints will be expecting another strong Parkes outfit to show up.
Someone who is definitely not short on enthusiasm for the trip is Saints striker Brandon Lloyd.
Lloyd broke his 2022 scoring drought in style during last round's victory over Wanderers as he hit a hat trick within the space of 20 minutes.
The striker had not been short on finding penalty corner opportunities for his side this season but said it was a welcome change to be able to put home a few goals of his own from the field.
"I've been a bit unlucky up front this year. I've had a few opportunities, and I've managed to get short corners out of a few of them, but getting three field goals was pretty big. It was a big relief," he said.
"You're never disappointed with a corner. Being a field player can sometimes be hard, especially with the competition that we've got this year. Most of our goals have come from our corners, because we're quite strong there."
Since the round one victory Pat's have also prevailed 4-1 over Parkes at the Bathurst Hockey Complex.
Lloyd believes that more of the positive hockey they showed in last round's win over Wanderers will go a long way towards making it three straight this year over Parkes.
"Parkes are a younger side, a bit like us. They'll be good competition. You can't go there just expecting to win because they've got a side that can beat us if we're not on our game," he said.
"They've got a few young gun players that can hold the ball really well. They've also got some good structure and coaching around them. You've got to keep an eye out for that.
"We've got to close out on those good players but make sure we're sticking to our game, which has been working really well for us lately."
Lloyd formerly plied his trade for Lithgow Zig Zag before joining the Saints last year.
He said it's been great to see the team building towards something really positive this season.
"We've all been training hard lately and we've been putting a lot of effort into what we're trying to do," he said.
"We've got some younger players looking to get in there and we probably have a squad of around 22 players at the moment, so it's pretty cutthroat if you want to be playing some hockey."
Meanwhile, in women's Central West Premier League Hockey matches this Saturday Lithgow Panthers play host to St Pat's, Souths travel to play Parkes and Orange United welcomes Bathurst City.
