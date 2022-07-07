Western Advocate

Boil water alert: Dubbo shoppers stock up but IGA, Inland Distributors say more is on the way

Benjamin Palmer
Bageshri Savyasachi
By Benjamin Palmer, and Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated July 7 2022 - 6:12am, first published 6:02am
Mia Ovrahim at Ashcroft's IGA with some of the bottled water available. Photo: Benjamin Palmer

Dubbo residents have been reassured more bottled water is on the way after stocks started flying off the shelves on Thursday morning.

