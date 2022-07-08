HE'S already claimed two Group 1 titles for Bernie Hewitt but talented three-year-old gelding Ripp is chasing his biggest prize yet in this Saturday's $300,000 The Rising Sun at Albion Park.
Hewitt's Gold Chalice and APG Gold 3YO Final champion has the inside gate for the second edition of the prestigious event, going up against some the best three and four-year-old horses from across Australia.
The juvenile star has already delivered driver Doug Hewitt the first two Group 1-winning drives of his career and he's again in the driver's seat for Queensland's premier race.
Ripp received an invite to The Rising Sun in May following his triumph in the APG Final at Menangle.
There's extra incentive for the Hewitt stable this weekend, with The Rising Sun offering a $100,000 bonus for a three-year-old winner.
"Realistically it's going to be tough. There's a lot of much more experienced and older horses in the race. He's a veteran of just eight starts," Bernie Hewitt said.
"Most of them have two to four as many starts as he does. There's only the one other three-year-old that's likely to race, and that's Leap to Fame who's a talented colt and has won a derby.
"It'll be a hard ask. We've got a good barrier draw but it's a pressure draw because you're expected to use him early to hold a position. Hopefully not too much has to be done with him to hold that position and he can get the right luck later in the race."
The inside gate should help put Hewitt's son of Somebeachsomewhere towards the front half of the field, and he'll need to be at his best to bring down a quality field of challengers.
Grant Dixon's NSW Derby champion Leap To Fame sits directly to his outside and Emma Stewart's likely race favourite Ladies In Red is next in line, where the champion mare will look to add a fifth Group 1 victory to her name.
Stewart's mare comes into the race with a remarkable record of 18 wins from 22 starts.
Her stablemate Beyond Delight will also be one to watch, as he seeks to add to his recent APG 4YO Final win, and Jess Tubbs' Better Eclipse will be a serious threat from the back row.
Hewitt said that after a rocky start to the Queensland trip his stable star has been looking more comfortable of late as he prepares for his big challenge.
"I don't feel that we have a heap of pressure on us. He was invited to the race quite early on so you'd like to think that he'd run a top race and justify his inclusion in the field," he said.
"As far as the race goes, we just hope that he'll perform at his best. He's been working well at home.
"The first four of five days up here he didn't lick up as good as I would have liked him too but he's been polishing his feeder ever since. He's feeling fresh in himself."
Ripp has missed out on victory just twice over his eight starts.
One of those misses was in his latest start in the Group 3 Redcliffe Derby, where he ran a disappointing seventh place.
Hewitt said not much should be read into the result, stating that his gelding should find the larger Albion Park track much more to his taste.
"He didn't handle to track at all. We knew it was a risk putting him in there and it just backfired," he said.
"Other than that he's been coming along well. We took him back to Albion Park last Friday for a private trial and he worked quite strongly there. It's a bit of an unknown racing there, so it's just a matter of him putting it all together on the night now."
The gates fold back in The Rising Sun at 8.51pm on Saturday night.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
