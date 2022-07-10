Western Advocate

All dressed up to show his patriotic pride | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
July 10 2022 - 8:00am
MOMENT IN TIME: A youngster poses for the photographer in 1919 with a Military Cross on display.

A CUTE little boy from Bathurst dressed up in his coat and hat and wearing his father's, grandfather's or maybe uncle's Military Cross is this week's picture. He is posing on a chair in a studio for the photographer.

The negative has "M. Henlan" in ink on the reverse, but who he is remains unknown.

