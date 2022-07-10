The negative has "M. Henlan" in ink on the reverse, but who he is remains unknown.
It has the date 1919, the year after World War One finished.
Possibly, the medal had been presented in England before sailing home to Australia on a troopship.
The little boy's shoes have been specially polished for the occasion.
There are many of these types of photo taken throughout the war that could be posted to the front to show off the patriotism and support from the homefront.
Many of the children would be dressed up in a uniform made by one's mother, grandmother or aunt, all immensely proud to do the job.
The Military Cross was created not long after World War One started. The medals were awarded from December 28, 1914 for commissioned offers of the substantive rank of captain or below and for warrant officers.
The medal was awarded in recognition of distinguished and meritorious service in battle in situations not sufficient to merit the Victoria Cross medal.
If one performed a second or subsequent action, the recipient would be awarded a bar to the Military Cross to be worn on the ribbon.
The medals were awarded to the British and Dominion forces. Awards were initially announced in The London Gazette.
More than 37,100 medals were awarded worldwide, with 2930 Military Crosses awarded to Australian diggers and aviators during World War One, in addition to 188 first bars and four second bars.
From August 1916, the recipients of the Military Cross were allowed to put the letters MC after their name.
The Military Cross medal, which measures 46 millimetres high by 44mm wide, was designed by Henry Farnham Burke, though the ribbon was designed by Victoria Ponsonby.
The medal was described as an ornamental silver cross with straight arms terminating in broad finials, suspended from a plain suspension bar.
The front of the war medal is ornamented with imperial crowns, with the Royal Cypher of the reigning sovereign, King George V, in centre. The back of the medal has no detail.
The ribbon is 32mm wide and consists of three equal vertical stripes of white, purple, and white. The bar is made of silver with a crown in the centre.
The National Advocate of December 31, 1918 reported the following about a Military Cross winner:
After holding nearly every responsible position that a medical officer can hold in the field and in the hospitals, Lieut.-Col. Clive W. Thompson, son of Mr W.G. Thompson of "Warrie", Palmer's Oakey and cousin of Mr A.G. Thompson of Bathurst, returned to his native district during the Christmas holidays.
With the rank of Captain, Dr. Thompson left Australia as medical officer of the 1st Battalion of the A.I.F. and took part in the historic landing on Gallipoli.
Shortly after the Lone Pine battle, where the Captain carried General Bridges, who was gravely wounded, out of reach of shot range, he was awarded the Military Cross. Since then, he has seen service under all kinds of conditions and looks unaffected by his experiences."
Another report said:
Our Sydney correspondent wires: "I hear I ought to be proud of him, but the main thing is he is safe," said Mrs Wark yesterday on being congratulated on her son, Major Blair Anderson Wark, having been decorated with the Victoria Cross.
Mrs Wark has four sons and one son-in-law on active service: Major Blair Anderson Wark, V.C., D.S.O., 24 years of age last July, who has been acting temporarily Lieut.-Colonel for the past nine months; Lieutenant Keith Wark, D.C.M.; Private Alexander Wark; and the youngest, Lance Bathurst Wark, is the second mate of a wheat ship.
Mrs. Wark's son-in-law, Oliver Alfred Godwin, is the second officer (holding a captain's certificate) of a transport in the Mediterranean. They are all Bathurst boys. During their absence, Mrs Wark has given up her home at Bathurst and is in residence in North Sydney.
