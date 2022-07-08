PANORAMA FC are itching to get back onto the football pitch this Saturday against Lithgow Workmen's FC after missing last weekend's fixture due to rain.
The Western Premier League-leading Goats were keen to make amends for their first loss of the season heading into last weekend's game with Parkes Cobras but the washout means that Panorama's comeback mission shifts to their upcoming trip to Lithgow.
Advertisement
They'll encounter a Workmen's side who have hit desperation mode this year - coming off a forfeit loss to Orana Spurs and now facing an 11-point gap in their bid to reach the top six.
Panorama aren't short on motivation either, with a loss putting them in danger of losing top spot to either Bathurst '75 or Orange Waratahs.
Goats co-coach Ricky Guihot said Lithgow have always been a physical side who have developed a knack of grinding out close games against his club.
"That physical style is the way they've always been, even when I was a kid. We maybe had six or seven players in the Western side and they may have had one or two but you'd play them in the district stuff when you were younger and they were always tight games," he said.
"They play a hard brand of football. They bring a lot of energy for a team who probably haven't found the results that they were hoping for at the start of the season.
"That energy is something we failed to match them with in our first game against them this year and that's something I'm looking for the boys to turn around this time.
"It's at this point of the season where Lithgow really need to get going, especially after forfeiting to Orana, if the top is still an aspiration."
That previous encounter was a 3-1 victory for Panorama, where a much improved second half performance helped the Goats put a miserable start to the game behind them.
Guihot believes that the extra time between matches of late can give his side a chance to recover and get some hunger back.
"When you take stock and step away from it for a little while, you realise that we came together since the start of training in November and they've been in football mode for a long time so you've got to find ways to reinvigorate them and keep their mind on it," he said.
"I'm hoping that after the delayed game last weekend, hopefully the points this weekend and then a bye the following round that it will give them some time away from football and give them a bit of hunger back after a little rest.
"The boys are still ready and keen and know the job at hand. I'm expecting them to show a big improvement from the Bulls game."
Panorama won't be at full strength for the match, though Guihot noted the inclusion of Hayden Griffiths will be a welcome addition to team's weakened back line.
Meanwhile, the washed out matches for Panorama and Bathurst '75 have found new dates.
Panorama will face Parkes Cobras on July 21 while '75 face Waratahs on July 28.
The match at Lithgow gets underway from 2pm.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.