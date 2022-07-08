Letter | There are more worthy projects than the Carrington grandstand extension

It is a concern for all of us as very few locals will ever benefit from the extended grandstand.
But it's also a concern for our new councillors, as now they only have two more budgets to make any impact before the next election.
The second budget will be so close to the elections in 2024 that they really have only one chance to show they can make a difference - in the 2023 budget.
That amount of money could have fixed Trinity roundabout or provided about 25 kilometres of footpaths.
There's over 10 kilometres of roads in Marsden Estate now with not a metre of footpath. And the same in all the other subdivisions. A chance to make a difference, missed.
And what may be worse is that Carrington Park has very little income year to year, so ratepayers will probably have to pick up the interest bill of about $150,000 per year at the start, as well as principal repayments of about $450,000 per year if it's a 10-year loan.
Not much of a legacy from our new councillors.
