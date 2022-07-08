FOLLOWING one of the best quality AFL Central West senior men's matches of the season the Bathurst Giants and Bushrangers will each look to keep that standard going for their respective away games this Saturday.
Bushrangers narrowly got home 97 to 82 in the derby over the Giants a fortnight ago, and after a fortnight's rest the two sides are hoping to bring more of the same football in their games away from Bathurst.
Giants travel to play Orange Tigers while Bushrangers make the trip to face Dubbo Demons.
Giants coach Mark Kennedy said that the week away gave his side a valuable break but the team will be undergoing some rotations for the journey west.
"We had a couple of little niggling injuries out of it so it was nice to give them a bit of a break, but with school holidays here I've got a few people away. It'll always be the case where we'll struggle to get the best available team together each week," he said.
"It's not an excuse we can hang out hat on, it's just the way that the season's panned out. We've got some good players who debuted for us last time we played against the Bushrangers but they won't be available.
"Sam and Will Sloan aren't available. Jack Goodsell receiving a citing, so he's on the sidelines. He took an early guilty plea and got the one week suspension. Cooper Brien's out from the midfield. and he's probably been our best player this year."
It's not all bad news in the player department this weekend for the Giants though, with the return of Paul Jenkins giving the visitors some added firepower up front to help with the absence of Sam Sloan.
It will also be the return match for Bailey Brien, who makes his comeback from injury, while Jacob Molkentin will be looking for a big performance in his 50th match for the Giants.
Giants have typical been the team who have looked to utilise fast pace in their gameplay but cold and potentially slow conditions at Waratahs might make that speed hard to achieve.
Kennedy isn't too fussed by that, believing that their most recent match showcased the flexibility his side can bring.
"We played quite physically against the Bushrangers and we'll look to keep that momentum going," he said.
"Everyone knows us as an outside running team but we won the contested football against the Bushrangers and won the centre clearances. It's an area of our game that we've worked on and I think it's improving.
"Our younger guys are now getting that bit older and stronger-bodied so they're able to get in and compete for the football."
A win for the Giants and a loss for the Demons would see the two sides in a share of second place with 16 points.
But even with the Bushrangers' impressive unbeaten record this season you can't just lock them in for a victory this Saturday.
Bushrangers co-coach Matt Archer said the Demons are showing strong signs in recent rounds.
"We'll be going over expecting a hard game because they're always strong at home, and they've had a couple of players come back. Their win against Orange last round showed that they're piecing it together," he said.
"I thought before the season that Dubbo would be the team to watch and the ones to beat, and now they're piecing it together."
Archer said the time off last weekend was a benefit for the team, though it hasn't given everyone the time needed to get back to 100 per cent.
"We enjoyed the break but to be honest it probably wasn't long enough for us. All our injuries seemed to have lumped themselves into one period of the season. It's just something that happens," he said.
"We'll get through it and we'll still back ourselves in. Last round opened our eyes to a couple of little things that we need to work on and rectify, and I'm sure after this match we'll find out a few more things about ourselves."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
