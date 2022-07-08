BATHURST'S division three team showed plenty of potential during Friday afternoon's nil-all draw with New England at the Hockey NSW Under 13s Girls Championships on their home turf.
The hosts were unfortunate not to come away with a goal in their opening game of the tournament on Bob Roach Field, dominating both with shots on goal and time in possession, but there was lots to like about the way the team carried themselves on the field.
Bathurst is fielding a division one side at the tournament while their division three team features players at the younger end of the age group, along with those making their first foray into a representative carnival.
The opening match with New England was a great showcase of the young side's hunger the win the possession back and skill with the ball on their stick.
Co-coach Sarah White said the have developed leaps and bounds throughout their time together.
"For this side it's all about development, and they're a great bunch of girls to coach. We played at Western conference a few weeks ago and they improved with every game so I'm excited to see what this tournament will hold for us," she said.
"We've got a few younger players in this team, in fact we have five under 11s in our side, but you wouldn't be able to tell because they're so amazing. This whole group are great.
"They're working hard for the ball and that's something that we've been focusing on at training and it's nice to see that it's coming into the game."
Bathurst dominated the first 15 minutes of the game, keeping New England pinned in their own half for much of that time.
Across that period Bathurst earned themselves five penalty corners and several other opportunities to score from the field.
New England did enjoy some dangerous plays near the hosts' circle later into the opening half but the Bathurst defence repelled them well.
Pavithmi Adikari, Fiona Radstone and Chelsie Milton all came incredibly close to scoring throughout the second half as Bathurst continued to make circle penetrations.
While the team couldn't quite find the breakthrough moment they could hold they heads high with the way that they applied pressure throughout the match.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
