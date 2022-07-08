Western Advocate
Photos

Bathurst's division three side unlucky not to take maximum points in Hockey NSW Under 13s Girls Championships opener

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated July 8 2022 - 6:45am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST'S division three team showed plenty of potential during Friday afternoon's nil-all draw with New England at the Hockey NSW Under 13s Girls Championships on their home turf.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.