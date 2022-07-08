Bathurst's Winter Playground in King's Parade and Machattie Park has come alive, with show rides, market stall produce, food and drinks as part of the opening night of Brew & Bite.
Brew & Bite, which got underway at 4pm on Friday afternoon is a two day and night Winter Festival festival event.
Crowds of people are rugging up and coming out to enjoy fantastic food, thrilling live entertainment and music and twilight markets, plus go ice skating, go for a spin on the show rides, see colourful after-dark illuminations and much more.
Mulled wine, spiced cider, local gin and great ales are a clear favourite of the evening, which continues until 9pm on Friday, and gets underway again from midday Saturday.
