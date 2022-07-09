THE recent folding of a long-running local auxiliary was both an unfortunate sign of the times and a reminder of an arguably more community-minded period.
The Western Advocate was at the Macquarie Care Centre Auxiliary members' last get-together as the group was wound up just a year before its 60th anniversary.
The mood was, understandably, mixed: a combination of pride at what had been achieved over many decades and sadness that an era was coming to an end.
But what was also striking were the tales of the auxiliary members' dedication: from Beverley Stuart's more than 30 years in the president's role to the more than $20,000 a year that was regularly being raised for the comfort of the care centre's residents.
"I have watched these women, in their 70s and 80s, toil, run fetes - just an incredible workload," former Macquarie Care Centre residential manager Sharyn Ryan said.
The question of why we are less likely to give our time to voluntary work these days is asked endlessly and the answers are usually the same.
But perhaps a more pertinent question would be why people of recent eras were more likely to give their time to voluntary work and what they got out of it.
Did they have more time in their lives to give (a common reason for declining modern volunteering) or did they have a greater sense of the part they played in their community?
Did they feel an obligation to be part of a community group or did they feel that the benefits they derived from donating their efforts far outweighed those efforts?
Did their voluntary work provide a social outlet that modern Australians either get elsewhere or do not feel that they need?
They are big questions but the answers are important because a city without community groups is a poorer city, a less cohesive city, a less compassionate city.
It's also a city that won't have the stories that were told at the Macquarie Care Centre Auxiliary's final get-together - of fundraising mystery trips and pyjamas bought for all the centre's residents and fun mixed in with the meetings and activities.
"I've really had a wonderful time with the auxiliary," longstanding president Mrs Stuart told the Advocate. "I look on them all as my friends and nothing seems to be a chore."
It would be a shame if another generation didn't get to have the same experience.
