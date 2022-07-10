THERE was more gold from Brown and White again wowed, but the key for Souths as it came from two goals down to force a 2-all women's Central West Premier League Hockey draw with Parkes was team work.
After hosts Parkes scored twice in quick succession in Saturday's round nine match, Souths was in real danger of losing third spot on the ladder.
Advertisement
But the two blues rallied.
Samantha Brown bagged a double and after providing an assist in one of those goals, Sarah White very nearly found a winner for Souths with only the framework denying her.
The effort to come back against the hosts and square things up means Souths retains third on the ladder.
It is something experienced Souths player Emma Siejka admits the two blues probably would not have pulled off 12 months ago.
"After the game we said to ourselves that this time last year we probably wouldn't have been able to salvage a draw, so that we were able to do that, a lot of positives came out of that game," she said.
"Yes there are things were can improve on, but to come from 2-0 down at Parkes - we won the second half - I was happy with that.
"It was a really hard fought draw and it was very much a team effort, everyone just put in, it was really hard to pick a players' player."
With both Parkes and Souths having speed and endurance as features of their hockey this season, the match was played at a high tempo throughout.
That speed of play drew unforced errors from both sides as they felt the pressure to gain the early advantage, but the first quarter came and went without score.
It was in the second period that Parkes did its damage, finding the mark twice to head to half-time with a 2-0 lead.
But a determined Souths was not about to concede.
The two blues lifted and got themselves back in the contest as young forward Brown again underlined her status as one of the league's big improvers of 2022.
"Sam Brown got a double, she is doing really well this season," Siejka said.
"She scored off a nice two-on-one with the goalie and Watto [White], then she scored in the last five minutes to make it 2-all.
Advertisement
"That last five minutes was very tense with both of us trying to get something.
"Watto [White] was very unlucky to miss out on a goal, she dragged the goalie and had a shot but hit the post. It was so frustrating.
"But I would absolutely say we got better as the game went on. Usually at 2-0 down we wouldn't, but we got better."
The draw was a good response from Souths, not only as it fought back in the match but because the side had suffered back-to-back defeats prior to the Parkes trip.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.