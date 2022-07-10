Western Advocate

Souths holds onto third on the Central West Premier League Hockey ladder

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated July 10 2022 - 4:09am, first published 1:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DOUBLE SHOT: Sam Brown, pictured in action against Lithgow, scored twice on Saturday to help Souths force a 2-all draw with Parkes. Photo: PHIL BLATCH

THERE was more gold from Brown and White again wowed, but the key for Souths as it came from two goals down to force a 2-all women's Central West Premier League Hockey draw with Parkes was team work.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.