Western Advocate
Subscriber

St Pat's scrape past hosts Parkes United 2-1 for a second time this men's Central West Premier League Hockey season

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated July 10 2022 - 2:41am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ST PAT'S perfectly emulated their men's Central West Premier League Hockey round one result away to Parkes United by claiming another hard fought 2-1 win in the two club's latest meeting on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.