ST PAT'S perfectly emulated their men's Central West Premier League Hockey round one result away to Parkes United by claiming another hard fought 2-1 win in the two club's latest meeting on Saturday.
A second half goal from Lachlan Howard broke the 1-all half-time deadlock, and followed an earlier goal from skipper Riley Hanarahan.
Pat's coach Niel Howard said the game wasn't a flawless showcase of hockey from his team but the shuffled lineup coped well under pressure.
"It was a little scrappy. We still created opportunities. We had one penalty corner and we converted it. We started well but after that we started to get stuck in what they were doing," he said.
"Last time we went there was round one and it was scrappy just like that game. We had a few people out for this one and we had people in a few different positions. It wasn't our best game but the people in different positions stood up and had a good game.
"We have guys usually at striker who were playing defensive halves and defensive halves were playing sweepers. The depth we've got is good. It's nice to know that we can put players in different positions and still get the points out of it."
The Saints were coming into the match off a big 6-0 win against Wanderers but knew that the trip away to Parkes would be a much tougher occasion.
Howard said that Parkes are a team who force you to think quickly on your feet due to their aggressive defence and their work off the ball.
"We played good hockey in areas. There were times where we were getting frustrated and that's when we went away from our game plan a little bit," he said.
"Once we got our first goal we nearly scored 30 seconds later when we hit the post. We then had a penalty corner against us and then they scored off that.
"They pushed us the whole time and they were in our face the whole time. They're a young side who play in a way that you could say is a little aggressive. I'd say in about three years or so Parkes is a side that you're really going to have to look out for.
"I'm not saying that Parkes aren't a good team at the moment, but once those boys mature they're going to be very dangerous."
The victory extends the Saints' winning streak this season to six matches.
St Pat's now go into back-to-back meetings against the team challenging them for that top spot on the ladder, Lithgow Storm.
Those two fixtures will be separated by a bye, giving the Saints valuable time to continue resting injured players.
The gap between the two sides at the top of the ladder remains at four points in favour of St Pat's, after the Storm defeated Wanderers 5-0 on Saturday.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
