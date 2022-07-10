Western Advocate
Bathurst City claims a 2-0 women's Central West Premier League Hockey win over Orange United

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated July 10 2022 - 7:31am, first published 7:00am
BATHURST City have moved inside the women's Central West Premier League Hockey top four following a 2-0 victory over Orange United on Saturday.

