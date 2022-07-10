BATHURST City have moved inside the women's Central West Premier League Hockey top four following a 2-0 victory over Orange United on Saturday.
The understaffed City side toiled hard for their goals in the game away to Orange, eventually finding the breakthrough in the third quarter.
That came through a Tayla Grabham goal off a penalty corner and a follow up from Jess Gardener doubled the advantage.
City did have some nervous moments across the final quarter, especially over the last five minutes when they had a player sent off, but the team still managed to look the stronger side even when at a player disadvantage.
With the two other matches on the weekend finishing as 2-all draws it was a dream weekend for City, who gained ground or furthered their advantage over every team in the competition.
City coach Mal Willott said it was nice to see the team find that little bit extra effort they needed after half-time to get their well earned goals.
"That moves us into fourth outright. It's a great result," he said.
"We had a couple of players out on the weekend and we still performed well. We also stuck to our game plan. The girls did what I wanted them to do perfectly.
"We wanted to try and put under Orange under pressure when they got the ball and we wanted to make sure we were getting results when we brought the ball into the circle, and we did do that."
City's defence has been a strong point in recent rounds, with it playing a crucial role in the team's stunning 1-0 win over St Pat's and also the team's close 3-2 defeat to CYMS in the previous round.
Willott said that while there are the odd things the team can improve upon he's most pleased with the team's defence continuing to build with every week.
"I thought that we dominated the first half but we just couldn't score," Willott said.
"Towards the end we had a player sent off but even after that the ball still didn't go over halfway in that last quarter. It was a great game, we just couldn't quite finish off everything.
"There's been lots to like and we've been flying under the radar, which is good. We've got no pressure on us this year. Last season we were second last and we came into this season with no-one expecting us to make semis.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
