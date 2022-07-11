Western Advocate
Abercrombie FC claims ninth successive Bathurst District Football first grade victory in 4-2 win over Eglinton FC

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated July 11 2022 - 6:49am, first published 6:30am
ABERCROMBIE FC's Bathurst District Football men's premier league winning streak has extended to nine games following Sunday's 4-2 success over Eglinton FC.

