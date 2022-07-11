ABERCROMBIE FC's Bathurst District Football men's premier league winning streak has extended to nine games following Sunday's 4-2 success over Eglinton FC.
The competition leaders started slowly, conceding inside seven minutes, but dominated the remainder of the opening half to set up the victory and keep their run alive.
It was at times a scrappy and physical encounter on a choppy Proctor Park field one pitch, where short passing play was still difficult in patches and where the long ball provided plenty of opportunities.
Abercrombie captain Alexis Le Masson admired the focus of his side after finding themselves behind on the scoreboard.
"We were a bit off in first 10 minutes. They had a lot of intention to pressure us high and win all the 50-50 opportunities," he said.
"We conceded a goal but we kept our heads up, and even though we were 1-0 down we continued to play our game and playing a bit more along the ground. We felt that it would only be a matter of time until we scored as long as we kept playing like that.
"We were very happy that we were able to shift the game in our favour like that."
Eglinton rarely let Abercrombie find a way out of their own half over the first 10 minutes of the match, and the pressure reaped an early reward.
Angus Daymond found space down the right wing and fired across a precision pass which found the head of an unmarked Kirby Earle on the back post.
Earle directed his header into the ground under the outstretched Mitch Stubbs to give Eglinton a well earned lead after the pressure they'd applied.
Abercrombie got their first good look at Eglinton's goal in the 10th minute when Mitch Curran's strike was blocked and a follow up attempted from Antoine Bourven was just left of the target.
However, Bourven needed just four more minutes to level the scores with a fine strike from the top of the box.
The Abercrombie player transferred the ball from right to left boot and pumped the ball into the top right of the net to level the game back up.
Eglinton's Damian Curran had a pair of chances to get his side back in front - one off his head and another coming from a scuffed Stubbs clearance - but couldn't connect.
Instead it was Mitch Curran who gave Abercrombie the lead for the first time in the 28th minute when he headed home Tim Wilson's cross in front of goal.
It became 3-1 just five minutes later as defender Nathan Wright pushed forward to score in a scrappy breakdown of play in front of the Eglinton net.
Eglinton had the bigger share of possession over the last five minutes of the half but couldn't create any clear cut opportunities.
Abercrombie's Dylan West had a chance to score early in the second half when his close range header towards the corner was pushed away by Eglinton goalkeeper Matt Markwick.
It would remain the best scoring opportunity for either side in the next 15 minutes as the ball spent most of its time moving around the midfield.
In the 68th minute Le Masson extended the lead to three when he muscled by a defender to get away a shot into the bottom left corner of the Eglinton goal.
Eglinton's Josh Cambey made a run into the Abercrombie penalty area in the 77th minute on a counter attack and was brought down, giving his teammate Jamie Browne a chance to cut the deficit to two.
Browne made no mistake from the spot, giving his side the smallest chance to still come away with a point, but the league leaders weren't troubled in front of goal again.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
