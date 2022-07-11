I read this article with the hope that this path will come to fruition.
There are many proposals presented before council to benefit one section of the community or another, but this has benefits for all sectors - from babies in strollers to elderly folk enjoying a stroll.
An appropriate design would additionally cater for cyclists.
Bathurst's dog population also stands to benefit.
I am familiar with much of this proposed site and it certainly is not a pretty one in its present form.
But it possesses all the features to make it an extremely attractive addition to the recreational facilities of Bathurst, while providing more heritage signage.
It will also provide an incentive to restore the old gasworks to perhaps one day become a feature of this railway/milling precinct, just as Tremain's Mill has done.
I have enjoyed the riverside walk on the western side of the Evans Bridge and commend council for the construction and maintenance of it.
To be able to walk or ride on a similar path from the railway station to join with the existing facility is an exciting and, to my mind, necessary development.
I urge the Bathurst Regional Council to give immediate consideration to the early commencement of this pathway, and hope that the state government will support the concept.
I would submit that the community advantages would far outweigh the cost of its construction.
The health benefits for Bathurst citizens would be significant.
I, for one, would use it several times weekly.
