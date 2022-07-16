Distinguished guests and Eglinton Tennis Club members gathered at the club's Park Street site on Saturday, July 9 for the grand opening of the new clubhouse.
The $159,882 clubhouse will play a central role in helping grow the appeal of tennis in Eglinton and across the region.
