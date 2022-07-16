Western Advocate
Photos

Eglinton Tennis Club clubhouse grand opening | July 9, 2022

July 16 2022 - 7:00am
Distinguished guests and Eglinton Tennis Club members gathered at the club's Park Street site on Saturday, July 9 for the grand opening of the new clubhouse.

