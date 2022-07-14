While Friday night was a little slow for the Winter Festival's Brew & Bite event, there was plenty of action on Saturday and into the evening.
With market stalls, food vans and beverage tents all showing off their products, there was a wide range for all ages to enjoy.
In addition to the Brew & Bite event, illuminations, live music, the ice skating rink and so much more was on show to keep everyone entertained.
Western Advocate photographer Chris Seabrook captured some smiling faces enjoying the annual event.
