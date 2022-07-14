Western Advocate

New $1.4 million bridge is getting close to completion now

By Mayor Robert Taylor
July 14 2022 - 12:00am
GOING UP: Senior technical officer Callum Cauduro, mayor Robert Taylor and Wayne Smith on site at the new Ophir Road bridge.

WORKS are continuing on the construction of a new bridge on Ophir Road.

