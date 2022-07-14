New $1.4 million bridge is getting close to completion now

WORKS are continuing on the construction of a new bridge on Ophir Road.
The deck was poured recently and will continue to cure over the following weeks.
The bridge guard rail is scheduled to be installed next week, with the bridge construction project expected to be completed by August.
On-site construction commenced in May and the project budget is $1.43 million, with $715,000 funded by the State Government and $715,000 funded by the Federal Government.
Council will fund the subsequent bridge abutment backfilling and roadworks, scheduled to commence in the second half of 2022.
A RANGE of activities has been held locally to mark NAIDOC Week, with council's NAIDOC Week concert kicking off one of the celebrations.
Thank you to all those schools who participated. It was a wonderful celebration of the many talents of the younger generation.
The NAIDOC Week exhibition at Tremain's Mill continued the theme of celebrating the talents of Aboriginal artists.
Gamarra Bulabul, which has been two years in the making, is a showcase of local artists, proud of their culture and their talents.
Congratulations to the Bathurst Local Aboriginal Land Council for their role in bringing the exhibition together.
THE Winter Festival continues this week after a hugely successful first week which included the Armada Opening Night, Kids' Day, the LiveBetter Accessibility Day and the Charles Stuart University Brew and Bite nights.
The festival continues to be popular with visitors and locals alike: just over one-half of our ice-skating ticket sales to date have been to visitors from outside the Bathurst local government area.
It is so good to see the festival being well supported after the last two years which were disrupted by COVID.
