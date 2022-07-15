Bathurst hosted a fun week for young hockey enthusiasts, culminating with the Hockey NSW Under 13s Championships.
The event attracted families from around the state to town and it was great timing as it coincided with the Winter Festival.
The championships ran for three days; Friday, July 8, through to Sunday, July 10.
Western Advocate photographer Chris Seabrook attended the hockey fields on Sunday morning to snap some of the smiling faces braving the cold weather.
