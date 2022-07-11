WHEN Digger's Magic nails his start then it takes nothing short of a super star to run him down.
Paul Braddon's runner showed the sort of pace that gave him the Kennerson Park track record with another blistering performance on Monday afternoon, winning the Vale Jack Pringle (307 metres) free for all event in a time of 17.44 seconds.
That mark was just 0.11 away from the record he set in April this year, and was his eighth victory over the sprint distance at the Bathurst track.
Digger's Magic ($3.30) beat home his full sister and race favourite Clare A Chance ($1.70, Pamela Braddon) by 3.5m, with Stinger Casey ($26, Peter Carr) defying his odds to finish just a length further away.
It was a revenge success for Digger's Magic, who was bested by his sister by two lengths in last week's Bathurst meeting.
"When he gets it right at the start he's faultless He can leave them standing. He can be hit or miss there," Braddon said.
"He'll keep going around in these free for all races when we can find them. I've probably got three or four capable of running in them but I'm not interested in travelling too far."
Digger's Magic got away brilliantly from box five to quickly put up a length over Clare A Chance in just a few strides, and the margin extended when the favourite had a brief drop of pace on the turn.
The first sectional from Digger's Magic was a red hot 7.57 seconds, one hundredth off the time he ran in his record run.
Clare A Chance matched her brother's pace perfectly over the rest of the run but her brief stumble on the turn had cost her the chance of victory.
It's the fourth time that Clare A Chance has finished runner-up to her brother.
Both Digger's Magic and Clare A Chance are currently sitting just under an average of $1,000 in winnings per start.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
