A POSITIVE attitude and willingness to do a job for his team - that was part of what made Oscar Mann such a loved and respect Bathurst Giant and they are qualities his younger brother Fergus is now embodying.
It was a tough pre-season for the Giants as they dealt with the death of 20-year-old Oscar, and since the opening bounce of 2022 he's often been in their thoughts on game day.
So on Saturday when Fergus Mann joined fellow under 17s talent Ji Hartland in making his AFL Central West men's tier one debut it was a special and emotional moment.
Fergus wore number 27 on his back - the same number Oscar wore into battle for the Giants.
"It was really good, he wore his brother's number which was a really special moment for us," Giants coach Mark Kennedy said.
"We gave it to him at training on Wednesday night, he wears it in ressies, but I thought it was a good moment for him to wear it making his first grade debut.
"It was really good, that's what I really love about the culture of the Giants, we really make sure we look after our players and reward effort.
"He was really excited about it and Steve and Mel his parents were really excited about it too, I just wish we could've got a win."
As Kennedy indicated, it was the Orange Tigers who emerged 12-8-80 to 11-6-72 victors in the match at Waratahs Sports Ground.
But Fergus Mann did mark his debut by kicking two majors.
"I pushed him forward and said 'Mate, stay in that forward square area and just rove the back of the pack because the wind is swirling around a bit you might get a couple of sneaky ones coming through'," Kennedy said.
"That's what he did, he played his role perfectly and kicked a couple of sausage rolls for us. It was nice.
"I reckon he [Oscar] was looking down and cheering him on our bagging him out, one of the two."
Just as little separated the two sides at full-time, the Tigers and Giants were evenly matched throughout the round nine fixture.
The Tigers led by five at the first change while at the long break the hosts were still in front at 5-4-34 to 4-5-29.
There were less than two kicks in it with a quarter to play and the Tigers began that final term well, booting three quick majors.
The Giants rallied and came back at the Tigers, but the hosts held on to win by eight and keep its hopes of finals football alive.
The Giants stay ahead of the Tigers on the ladder, but the gap now stands at four points.
"It was a hotly contested game but a few areas let us down I think across the paddock, I thought our midfield could've been a bit more accountable," Kennedy said.
"I think the game was there to be won, it was a good game to watch, but it was frustrating from a coaching point of view."
Though beaten there were good signs for the Giants. Kennedy was pleased with the efforts of his back line and was impressed with what Leigh Monaghan did inside their attacking 50.
"I thought our backs played really well, Shaun Noyen had one of the best games I've seen him play this year, he saved our butts a few times. It was the same with Molke [Jacob Molkentin], James Kennedy and Cuffy [Damian Cuff]," the coach said.
"Leigh Monaghan played like an absolute beast in the forward role because Sam Sloan was out. Leigh was leading really strong with second efforts, third efforts.
"Leigh is getting better and better for us."
