IT was physical, the battle for contested possessions intense and the final minutes nail-biting before the Bathurst Giants women emerged eight-point winners over the Orange Tigers in their AFL Central West clash on Saturday.
It was exactly the kind of match that the late Katrina Hobby would've been proud to be involved in.
Saturday's match at Waratah Sports Ground marked the fifth edition of the Katrina Hobby Memorial Shield, an annual match played to honour a women heavily involved in the sport in the Central West.
Hobby, who died in November 2017 following a two-year battle with ovarian cancer, was a foundation member of the Orange Tigers' women's side while her brother and son are Bathurst Giants.
"It does mean a bit to win this," Giants coach Liz Kennedy said after her side emerged 4-8-32 to 3-6-24 victors.
"To have Paeton and Connor, Katrina's kids, up there in their Giants gear, even though Katrina was part of the inaugural Tigers, it does make it a special day.
"Just to watch them grow throughout the years, yeah, it's pretty special.
"It was a pretty hard game, I think they had a full squad with it being the Katrina Hobby Memorial game and we had people away, people sick and injuries, so we could only scrape up 15.
"Five of those were first year players so we were very inexperienced, but we managed to get the job done."
The Giants began the match well with three majors in the first term helping them to a 16-point advantage, but the Tigers chipped away at that lead.
At three-quarter-time there was only three points in it as the Giants led 3-7-25 to 3-4-22. Kennedy said her side was feeling the pressure.
"They were very nervous and they panicked a little bit, but we kicked a goal in the first two-three minutes and that calmed us a little bit," she said.
"Orange were very, very physical, for some reason they always lift when they play us. A couple of times they did get on top in that physicality area, but at the breaks we just kept saying to the girls to keep their heads and play our game."
The Giants kicked the only goal of the final term, the Tigers only able to add two behinds to its tally.
It saw the Giants able to hold the Hobby Memorial Shield aloft while Laycee Covington-Gorst was presented with the best on ground medal.
"She had a very good game, we played her through the ruck and interchanged her into fullback," Kennedy said.
"She's just got that very high-level competitive spirit, so it was very nice to see."
